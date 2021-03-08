WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

315 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Combined seas 14 to 16 feet tonight. Bar conditions

severe. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 1245 PM Monday

and 125 AM Tuesday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15

to 25 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 15 seconds. For the second

Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8

to 10 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

