WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

230 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...around 3 feet through Saturday evening then

building to 6 to 8 feet by early Sunday morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 445 AM this morning. Seas to 5 feet.

- SECOND EBB...around 5 PM Saturday. Seas to 7 feet with

breakers possible.

- THIRD EBB...Around 615 AM Sunday. Seas to 10 feet with

breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

