WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 304 AM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Sunday, seas 6 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 9 ft by Monday. - FIRST EBB...Around 700 AM Sunday. Seas near 10 ft with breakers likely. - SECOND EBB...Around 730 PM Sunday. Seas near 12 ft with breakers. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather