WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 24, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 252 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...5 to 7 ft rising to 7 to 9 ft late this afternoon and evening before climbing into the 12 to 14 ft range Wednesday night into early Thursday. Seas should begin to subside towards midday Thursday. - FIRST EBB...Around 230 PM Wednesday. Seas near 11 ft with breakers likely. - SECOND EBB...Around 315 AM Thursday. Seas near 14 ft with breakers. - THIRD EBB...Around 330 PM Thursday. Seas near 13 ft with breakers. . * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM PDT this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances.