WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 29, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 314 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 kt possible. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 13 to 18 ft at 11 seconds possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 13 to 18 ft at 11 seconds possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 kt possible. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 kt possible. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Puget Sound and Hood Canal. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 kt possible. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 kt possible. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. 