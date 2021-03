WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

154 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Based on current wave heights and new model guidance, the ebb in

the Columbia River Bar is now expected to be 8 to 9 ft.

