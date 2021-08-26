WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 1153 PM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have eased below advisory thresholds and will remain so through Thursday morning. Therefore, the small craft advisory has been cancelled. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have eased below advisory thresholds and will remain so through Thursday morning. Therefore, the small craft advisory has been cancelled. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather