WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Around 10 feet early this morning, subsiding to

7 to 9 feet.

- FIRST EBB...Around 115 AM Friday. Seas near 10 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 200 PM Friday. Seas near 9 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

