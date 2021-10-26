WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 27, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

229 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...14 to 16 ft this morning subsiding to 10 to 12

ft in the afternoon, then remaining near 10 to 12 ft through

Wednesday morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 845 AM Tuesday. Seas 15 to 17 ft with

breakers.

- SECOND EBB...Around 900 PM Tuesday. Seas 12 to 14 ft with

breakers likely.

- THIRD EBB...Around 945 AM Tuesday. Seas 13 to 15 ft with

breakers likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

