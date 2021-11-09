WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1216 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas will quickly build to the mid teens tonight and remain elevated into Tuesday. - FIRST EBB...Very strong ebb around 715 PM today, with seas 10 to 12 ft with breakers. - SECOND EBB...Around 8 AM Tue, with seas 12 to 14 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather