WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

231 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To

60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville

10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to

10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to

10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to

10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To

60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville

10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to

10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to

10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To

60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville

10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to

10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to

10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather