WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 229 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft at 15 seconds possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and\/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Copyright 2021 AccuWeather