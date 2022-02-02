WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

249 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15

to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds

15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this

afternoon to midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10

To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island

10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PST Thursday.

