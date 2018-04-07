WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 6, 2018

_____

448 FPUS56 KPDT 070328

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

828 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-071115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

828 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then rain overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to

42. West wind 10 to 15 mph and gusty shifting to the northwest

around 5 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

53 to 58. West wind 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to

39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to

58.

$$

WAZ027-071115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

828 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph and gusty overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 37 to 42. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to

63.

$$

WAZ028-071115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

828 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

around 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to

68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

WAZ029-071115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

828 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

around 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy. Lows 39 to

44. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 63 to 68. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to

40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

$$

WAZ030-071115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

828 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 40 to 45.

East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 47 to 52.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers overnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level 5300 feet decreasing to 4500 feet overnight. Lows

32 to 38. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Breezy. Snow level 5100 feet in the

evening. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 27 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 32. Highs 41 to 46.

$$

WAZ520-071115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

828 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 39 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 48 to 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 20 to

25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 51. West wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of rain. Lows 32 to 39. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 44 to 49. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 47 to 52.

$$

WAZ521-071115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

828 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 51 to 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

49 to 54. West wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 34 to 39. West wind

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to

38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to

56.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast