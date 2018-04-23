WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

764 FPUS56 KPDT 230348

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

848 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-231115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

848 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. Highs 61 to 66.

WAZ027-231115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

848 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to

51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

WAZ028-231115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

848 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85.

Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.

WAZ029-231115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

848 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 82.

Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 63 to 69.

WAZ030-231115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

848 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 32. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

WAZ520-231115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

848 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 76. Lows

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to

71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 54 to 60.

WAZ521-231115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

848 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 79. Lows

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 70 to

75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

