WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018

_____

889 FPUS56 KPDT 231545

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

845 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

WAZ026-232315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

845 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

46 to 54. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 43 to 52. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

WAZ027-232315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

845 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 57. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to

69.

WAZ028-232315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

845 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 46 to 55. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

WAZ029-232315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

845 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

WAZ030-232315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

845 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

43 to 51. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 48 to 54.

WAZ520-232315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

845 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to

71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 61. Lows 39 to 44.

WAZ521-232315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

845 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 70 to

75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 43 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. A chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 58 to 63.

