Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
1040 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
1040 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. East wind around
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and small
hail late in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 92. Northeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows 62 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87.
Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest
wind 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows
52 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 81 to
86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs
76 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs
73 to 78.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
1040 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. South wind around
5 mph shifting to the west overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
88 to 93. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 92.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows
52 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 86 to
91.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs
81 to 86.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs
78 to 83.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
1040 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and
small hail in the evening. Lows 66 to 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest and gusty overnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows
55 to 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows
56 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs
84 to 89.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs
80 to 85.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
1040 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 67. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows
53 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs
82 to 87.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs
76 to 81.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
1040 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs 63 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 60 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
69 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs
67 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs
60 to 68.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
1040 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and small
hail late in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows
55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows
45 to 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows
47 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.
Highs 66 to 74.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
1040 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and small hail in the
evening. Lows 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84.
West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 51 to 57. West wind
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 80 to
85.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs
73 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs
71 to 76.
