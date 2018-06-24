WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

558 FPUS56 KPDT 241058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-242300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Southeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

WAZ027-242300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

57 to 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. West wind

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 52. West wind

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83. Lows

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ028-242300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West wind

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 85. Lows

52 to 58.

$$

WAZ029-242300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to

82. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 80. Lows 51 to 56.

$$

WAZ030-242300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 62 to 70. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70.

Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 66. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 56 to 65. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 67.

$$

WAZ520-242300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54. South wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs 61 to 68. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 64 to 72.

$$

WAZ521-242300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 52 to 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph increasing to

west 15 to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs 69 to 74. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 69 to 76.

$$

