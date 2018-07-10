WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

Highs 93 to 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 60 to 65.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Wind light and variable

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 90. Lows

57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59.

Highs 76 to 85.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 77 to 85.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Wind light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

84 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

