WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

005 FPUS56 KPDT 140502 AAA

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1002 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-141115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1002 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows

56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

WAZ027-141115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1002 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

Highs 94 to 102.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 57 to

62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

WAZ028-141115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1002 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

Highs 97 to 105.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 58 to

63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

WAZ029-141115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1002 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

87 to 92.

$$

WAZ030-141115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1002 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Wind light and variable

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

57 to 63.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 90. Lows 57 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

54 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 83. Lows

51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

$$

WAZ520-141115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1002 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows 53 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 49 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

$$

WAZ521-141115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1002 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 62. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63.

Highs 84 to 93.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

