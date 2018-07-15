WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

_____

203 FPUS56 KPDT 150323

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

823 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-151115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

823 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 59. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62.

Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

WAZ027-151115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

823 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

WAZ028-151115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

823 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 102 to 107. Lows 64 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 96. Lows

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

WAZ029-151115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

823 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 70.

Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

WAZ030-151115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

823 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 77 to

87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 73 to

82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

56. Highs 71 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

$$

WAZ520-151115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

823 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows 48 to

55.

$$

WAZ521-151115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

823 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 58 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather