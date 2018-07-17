WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

659 FPUS56 KPDT 171236

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

536 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

WAZ026-172315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

536 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Highs

84 to 93.

WAZ027-172315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

536 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

88 to 96.

WAZ028-172315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

536 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 102 to

107. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs

90 to 97.

WAZ029-172315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

536 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 99 to

104. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 91 to 96.

WAZ030-172315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

536 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 83 to

92. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 72 to

82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 50 to 57.

WAZ520-172315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

536 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs

76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

WAZ521-172315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

536 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 63. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 86 to 91.

