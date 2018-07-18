WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018
_____
499 FPUS56 KPDT 182155
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
255 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-191100-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
255 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind 20 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind
20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 53 to
58.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows 54 to
63.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 93 to
98.
$$
WAZ027-191100-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
255 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows
55 to 62.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 60 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 95 to
100.
$$
WAZ028-191100-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
255 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows
55 to 62.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 61 to
67.
$$
WAZ029-191100-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
255 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south overnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows 54 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs
92 to 97.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
$$
WAZ030-191100-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
255 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 54 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 47 to
54.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 57. Highs 76 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows
57 to 63.
$$
WAZ520-191100-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
255 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to 56. West wind 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 83. Lows 47 to
52.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows 50 to
59.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 86 to
91.
$$
WAZ521-191100-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
255 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 62. West wind 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 85. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 53 to
58.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows 56 to
64.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 89 to
94.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather