WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

_____

354 FPUS56 KPDT 231058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-232300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs

93 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

WAZ027-232300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

95 to 104.

$$

WAZ028-232300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

97 to 106.

$$

WAZ029-232300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68.

Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 95 to

103.

$$

WAZ030-232300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Wind light and variable becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows 58 to

65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 58 to

65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

$$

WAZ520-232300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Wind light and variable becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 92 to

97.

$$

WAZ521-232300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs 91 to

99.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather