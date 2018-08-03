WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. South wind around
5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows
61 to 66.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103.
Lows 59 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Southeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 93 to 98.
Lows 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, hazy. Highs 100 to 108. Lows
63 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 62 to 67.
Highs 98 to 103.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Wind light and
variable becoming north around 5 mph overnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 95 to 100.
Lows 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, hazy. Highs 101 to 109. Lows
64 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 62 to 68.
Highs 101 to 106.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph and gusty
shifting to the south overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West wind around
5 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows
62 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows
64 to 71.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of through the
night. Lows 51 to 57. West wind around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South wind around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows
57 to 63.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows 60 to
65.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows
61 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs 74 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight.
Lows 48 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. West wind around
5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 86 to 91.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows
52 to 62. Highs 89 to 97.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 84 to 89.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 66. Southwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 89 to 94.
Lows 60 to 67.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Highs 95 to 103.
Lows 62 to 69.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 91 to 100.
Lows 57 to 67.
