Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103.

Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 93 to 98.

Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, hazy. Highs 100 to 108. Lows

63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 98 to 103.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Wind light and

variable becoming north around 5 mph overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 95 to 100.

Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, hazy. Highs 101 to 109. Lows

64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 62 to 68.

Highs 101 to 106.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph and gusty

shifting to the south overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows

64 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows 51 to 57. West wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows

57 to 63.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows

61 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight.

Lows 48 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 89 to 97.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 84 to 89.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 66. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 89 to 94.

Lows 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Highs 95 to 103.

Lows 62 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 91 to 100.

Lows 57 to 67.

