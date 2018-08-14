WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

_____

110 FPUS56 KPDT 141516

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

816 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-142315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

816 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 88 to 93. North

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and smokey. Lows 52 to 57.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 96 to 101.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 90 to 96. Lows

56 to 61.

$$

WAZ027-142315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

816 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and smokey. Lows 55 to 60. East

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 97 to 102. West

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 61 to 66. Southwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

58 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 92 to 98. Lows

59 to 64.

$$

WAZ028-142315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

816 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 89 to 94. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and smokey. Lows 54 to 59. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 97 to 102. East

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 62 to 67. South wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

59 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 93 to 99. Lows

60 to 65.

$$

WAZ029-142315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

816 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 89 to 94. Southeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and smokey. Lows 54 to 60. North

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 95 to 100.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 63 to 68. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 91 to 97. Lows

61 to 66.

$$

WAZ030-142315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

816 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 77 to 86. East wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and smokey. Lows 54 to 60. North

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 82 to 90. Wind

light and variable becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows 62 to 68. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 73 to

83. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

58 to 63.

$$

WAZ520-142315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

816 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 86 to 91. Northeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and smokey. Lows 47 to 57. South

wind around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 89 to 94. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 53 to 60. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Highs

80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 86 to 91.

$$

WAZ521-142315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

816 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 86 to 91. North

wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and smokey. Lows 51 to 61. East

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 93 to 98.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 60 to 69. West wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hazy. Highs 86 to 94. Lows

57 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 59 to 65.

Highs 88 to 93.

$$

_____

