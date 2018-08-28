WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind around
5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 57.
Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
74 to 79. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.
Highs 73 to 81.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. South wind around 5 mph shifting
to the west overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West wind around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
77 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows
50 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs
78 to 83.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. South wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 15 to
20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows 49 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.
Highs 78 to 84.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs
73 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows
52 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs
76 to 81.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 72. Southeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows 49 to 54. Northeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs
59 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to
51. Highs 64 to 72.
.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 70. Lows
44 to 50.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. North wind around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77.
Lows 42 to 51.
.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 68 to 77. Lows 43 to 49.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. North wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. South wind around 5 mph shifting
to the west overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West wind around 5 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to
54. Highs 71 to 79.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
