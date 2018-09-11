WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers until late afternoon,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows 43 to 48.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 42 to 47.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of showers. Highs 67 to 73. Lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.
West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 68 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs
68 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 72 to 77.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs
75 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs
76 to 81.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs
71 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs
74 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs
77 to 82.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 46 to 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
44 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 54 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 39 to 45.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 56 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 60 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
43 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 60 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 37 to 44. Highs 64 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to
43.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 39 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to
74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68. West wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to
71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 68 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs
72 to 77.
