WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

736 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

WAZ026-181130-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

736 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear. Lows 37

to 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 64 to 69.

WAZ027-181130-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

736 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to

49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

72.

WAZ028-181130-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

736 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 73 to

78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to

73.

WAZ029-181130-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

736 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 73 to 78. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

WAZ030-181130-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

736 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 57 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 65. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 61. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 47. Highs 51 to 57.

WAZ520-181130-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

736 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to

45.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 44. Highs 59 to 64.

WAZ521-181130-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

736 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 69. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 62 to 67.

