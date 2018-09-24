WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

_____

129 FPUS56 KPDT 240318

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

818 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-241115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

818 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 44 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

Highs 65 to 72.

$$

WAZ027-241115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

818 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 68 to 74.

$$

WAZ028-241115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

818 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ029-241115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

818 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 48 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

44 to 49.

$$

WAZ030-241115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

818 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

Highs 54 to 63.

$$

WAZ520-241115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

818 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

$$

WAZ521-241115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

818 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

Highs 64 to 71.

$$

_____

