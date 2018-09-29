WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

751 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

WAZ026-291115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

751 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to

74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71. Lows

42 to 47.

WAZ027-291115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

751 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74. Lows

43 to 48.

WAZ028-291115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

751 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 47 to

52. North wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 73 to

78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

WAZ029-291115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

751 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the east 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Lows

45 to 50.

WAZ030-291115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

751 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Wind light and variable becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

WAZ520-291115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

751 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. South wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 63 to 69. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

WAZ521-291115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

751 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to

74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

