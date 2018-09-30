WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
512 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
512 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers overnight.
Lows 43 to 48. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Wind light and variable becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows
37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
Lows 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
Lows 37 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs
65 to 70.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
512 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows
41 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73. Lows
40 to 46.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
512 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust early in
the evening. Lows 46 to 51. North wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 43 to
48. Highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73. Lows
41 to 47.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
512 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust early in
the evening. Isolated showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast
wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 71 to
76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
43 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
63 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs
64 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs
65 to 70.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
512 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers overnight.
Lows 41 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 52 to
58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to
65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to
44.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of showers. Highs 51 to 59. Lows 37 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
47 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
38 to 43.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 49 to 58. Lows 38 to 43.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
512 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows 40 to 45.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to
69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
35 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers. Highs 57 to 63. Lows 34 to 41.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 59 to 66. Lows 35 to 42.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
512 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Lows
40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows 38 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
61 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.
Highs 61 to 69.
