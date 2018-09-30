WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Wind light and variable becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 64 to 71.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 42 to

47. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 52 to

58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to

64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. A chance of showers. Lows

36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to

41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 46 to 52. Lows 36 to 42.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Highs 56 to 63. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 65. Lows 37 to 42.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph with higher gusts shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

63 to 68.

