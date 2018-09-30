WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
948 FPUS56 KPDT 301058
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
WAZ026-302300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48.
Southeast wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Wind light and variable becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
38 to 43.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 39 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
63 to 68.
$$
WAZ027-302300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance
of showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 64 to 71.
$$
WAZ028-302300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
74 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 42 to
47. Highs 63 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
42 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
$$
WAZ029-302300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
41 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to
66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to
46.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
WAZ030-302300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 52 to
58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to
64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. A chance of showers. Lows
36 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 46 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to
41.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs 46 to 52. Lows 36 to 42.
$$
WAZ520-302300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers. Highs 56 to 63. Lows 35 to 41.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 57 to 65. Lows 37 to 42.
$$
WAZ521-302300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph with higher gusts shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.
West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 61 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs
63 to 68.
$$
