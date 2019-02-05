WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

WAZ026-061200-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 14. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 31. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 25 to 30. North wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Wind light and

variable becoming west around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Highs 22 to 27. Lows 6 to 11.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 24.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 7 to 12. Highs 25 to 30.

WAZ027-061200-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers early in the

evening. Lows 11 to 16. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 31. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 16. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. Wind light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 17 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 12 to 17.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Highs 21 to 27. Lows 9 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 23 to

28.

WAZ028-061200-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers early in the

evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 12 to 17. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 30. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 16. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 19 to

24. Highs 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 14 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 21 to 26.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 22 to 27.

WAZ029-061200-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening.

Lows 12 to 17. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 22 to 27. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. East wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 21 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 13 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 9 to 14.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 21 to 26.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

12 to 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 23 to

28.

WAZ030-061200-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then isolated snow showers overnight. Lows 8 to 13. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

16 to 21. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 1 to 7. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 24 to 29. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 14 to 19.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 18 to 23.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 6 to

11. Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 9 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 23 to 28.

WAZ520-061200-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 8 to 13. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 31. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

overnight. Lows 15 to 20. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow likely. Lows 14 to 20. Highs

24 to 29.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 9 to 14.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

22 to 30. Lows 6 to 14.

WAZ521-061200-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers early in the

evening. Lows 11 to 16. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

north overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 30. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 24 to 29. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 16 to

21. Highs 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 12 to 17.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

Highs 20 to 28. Lows 8 to 13.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 9 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 23 to 28.

