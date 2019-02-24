WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019

984 FPUS56 KPDT 242256

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

WAZ026-251200-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers early in the

evening. Lows 14 to 19. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 27 to 32. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 14 to 19. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 29. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

overnight. Lows 14 to 19. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 28 to

33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

13 to 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to

36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Highs

31 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Highs

29 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

14 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.

WAZ027-251200-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers early in the

evening. Isolated snow showers overnight. Lows 19 to 24. North

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs 27 to 32. North wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 17 to 22. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

overnight. Lows 17 to 22. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to

32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

14 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 29 to

34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

29 to 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to

32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

16 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 33.

WAZ028-251200-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers early in the

evening. Isolated snow showers overnight. Lows 19 to 24. North

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts around 25 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 28 to 33. North wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 18 to 23.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 32. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

overnight. Lows 19 to 24. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 26 to

31.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to

32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. Highs

28 to 33.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to

32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 16 to 21. Highs 26 to 31.

WAZ029-251200-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows 19 to

24. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 27 to 32. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows

19 to 24. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows 18 to 23.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 15 to

20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 22.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 33. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to

32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 16 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30.

WAZ030-251200-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east overnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs 24 to

29. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 13 to 18. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

21 to 26. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 13 to 18.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 14 to

19.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 22 to 27.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

12 to 17.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 25 to 30. Lows 12 to 17.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 18. Highs 24 to 29.

WAZ520-251200-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 15 to

21. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 24 to 29.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 29. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

overnight. Lows 14 to 19. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 26 to

31.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 13 to

18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 14 to 19. Highs 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 28 to

33.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34.

WAZ521-251200-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers early in the evening.

Isolated snow showers in the evening, then snow likely overnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 17 to 22. North wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs 24 to

29. North wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows 15 to 20. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 29. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

overnight. Lows 16 to 21. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

12 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 28 to

33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 26 to

31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 27 to 32.

