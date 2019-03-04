WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PST Mon Mar 4 2019

WAZ026-051200-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 6 to 11. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 33. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow overnight. Not as cold. Lows 17 to 22.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 33 to 38. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. Lows

17 to 23.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23. Highs

33 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

WAZ027-051200-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 8 to 13. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 25 to 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow overnight. Lows 17 to 22. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 36. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow level 800 feet

in the evening. Lows 19 to 24. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

Lows 20 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to

26. Highs 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 37.

WAZ028-051200-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 6 to 11. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 29. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow overnight. Not as cold. Lows 17 to 22.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 600 feet in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 34. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Lows 20 to 25. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. Lows

20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26.

Highs 32 to 37.

WAZ029-051200-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows

7 to 12. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 25 to 31. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow overnight. Not as cold. Lows 18 to 23.

South wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and a slight chance

of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 400 feet increasing to

2400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 37. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and a slight chance of

light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow and

rain overnight. Snow level 1200 feet overnight. Lows 22 to 27.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27.

Highs 33 to 38.

WAZ030-051200-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows

6 to 11. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Lows 20 to 25. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3600 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 32 to 37. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely overnight. Snow level 4100 feet in the evening. Lows 19 to

24. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 16 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 26 to

31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 35.

WAZ520-051200-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 32 to 37. Lows 18 to 23.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 17 to 22. Highs 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 38. Lows

19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

WAZ521-051200-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 4 to 9. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 24 to 29. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

14 to 19. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 29 to 34. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 23. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.

Lows 19 to 24.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 37. Lows

20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

25. Highs 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 36.

