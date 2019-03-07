WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WAZ026-080000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning,

then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 21. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west around 5 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 33 to 38. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 21.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 22 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ027-080000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs 35 to

40. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ028-080000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 32 to 37. South

wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. Highs

32 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. Highs

33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, rain

and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Lows 24 to 29. Highs

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ029-080000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 21 to 26. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 32 to 37. South

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to

24. Highs 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of light freezing rain. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

WAZ030-080000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 22. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

27 to 32. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 16 to

21. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs 29 to 34. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 33. Lows

14 to 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 21 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 21 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to

36.

WAZ520-080000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Numerous snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

17 to 22. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 34 to 39. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 22. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 33 to 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 19 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 22 to 27. Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ521-080000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 33 to

38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 34 to 39. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 19 to

24. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. Highs

32 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. Highs

33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

Highs 38 to 43.

