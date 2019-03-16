WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. North wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. East wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

52. Wind light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 44 to 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 27 to 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 51. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 44 to 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 26 to 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 46 to

51. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 26 to 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Wind light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Wind light and variable becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

50. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

53. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 27 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

53. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

51. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 57.

