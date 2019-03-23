WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 22, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to

57.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

West wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 54 to

59.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to

39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 36 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

53 to 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to

40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to

40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to

58.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4900 feet increasing to 5300 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Snow level 5200 feet decreasing to 4100 feet

overnight. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 3800 feet

increasing to 4300 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and a chance of showers. Lows

28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

44 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 29 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 50.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

47 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 30 to 35. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 27 to

32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 54.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of snow showers. Lows

30 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Lows

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 31 to

36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 48 to 56. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to

57.

