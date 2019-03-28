WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

WAZ026-282300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

north overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 52 to 57.

WAZ027-282300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 55 to 60.

WAZ028-282300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to

48. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

WAZ029-282300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to

47. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

WAZ030-282300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then isolated rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 4700 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4300 feet increasing to 4700 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 36. Wind light and variable becoming southeast

around 5 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

45 to 50.

WAZ520-282300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to

53. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 29 to 34.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 29 to 38. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

53.

WAZ521-282300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to

58. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 51 to 57.

