WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 28, 2019
_____
959 FPUS56 KPDT 291059
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-292300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
53 to 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. South wind around
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to
43. Highs 53 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
$$
WAZ027-292300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. South wind around
5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 57 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
Highs 58 to 63.
$$
WAZ028-292300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 57 to 62.
West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Lows 38 to 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 44 to
49. Highs 57 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
$$
WAZ029-292300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.
$$
WAZ030-292300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Snow
level 4400 feet increasing to 4800 feet in the afternoon. Highs
43 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow showers in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.
Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 28 to 35. South wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast overnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5200 feet in the afternoon.
Highs 47 to 52. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 36. Wind light and variable becoming
south around 5 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 42. Highs
46 to 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows 32 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs
46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 30 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.
$$
WAZ520-292300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 51 to 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.
Lows 29 to 34. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.
Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows 30 to 35. South wind around 5 mph shifting
to the northeast overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
32 to 37.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 38. Highs
49 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows 31 to 36. Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 52 to 57.
$$
WAZ521-292300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 33 to 38. East
wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
37 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 59.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 51 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
53 to 60.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather