Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

145 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-221115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

145 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

58 to 63.

WAZ027-221115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

145 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

Highs 61 to 68.

WAZ028-221115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

145 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

49. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

WAZ029-221115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

145 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to

63.

WAZ030-221115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

145 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 61. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 38 to 43. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 33 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 45 to 52. Lows 29 to 36.

WAZ520-221115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

145 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to

63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to

58.

WAZ521-221115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

145 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

55 to 60.

