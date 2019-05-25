WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Including the city of Ellensburg

358 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 46 to 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 69. North wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to

79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

54 to 59.

Yakima Valley-

Including the city of Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to

68. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 72. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 51 to 56. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

61. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco

358 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 75. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 84 to 91.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Walla Walla and College Place

358 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east overnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

53 to 61.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

358 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

61. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 54. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to

69.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Cle Elum, Roslyn, and South Cle Elum

358 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to

66. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to

72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

Highs 68 to 77.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the city of Goldendale

358 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to

67. North wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 49 to 54. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

55. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 81. Lows

50 to 55.

