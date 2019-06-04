WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2019
357 FPUS56 KPDT 041058
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
WAZ026-042300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71.
Lows 43 to 49.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows
49 to 54.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.
WAZ027-042300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 74. Lows
46 to 51.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows
53 to 58.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.
WAZ028-042300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.
WAZ029-042300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
43 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
46 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.
WAZ030-042300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 43 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
50 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to
42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
46 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 48 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to
44.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.
WAZ520-042300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
36 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 58 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows
44 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.
WAZ521-042300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52. West
wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.
Highs 56 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.
