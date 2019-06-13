WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2019

_____

510 FPUS56 KPDT 131058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-132300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

57 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

74 to 79.

$$

WAZ027-132300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

60 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

WAZ028-132300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

60 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

53 to 58.

$$

WAZ029-132300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

WAZ030-132300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 79. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 59. Highs

67 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

Highs 59 to 66.

$$

WAZ520-132300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 82.

Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Lows

43 to 48.

$$

WAZ521-132300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 51 to 56. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

48 to 57. Highs 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather