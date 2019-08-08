WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-082300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 79 to 87.

WAZ027-082300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 58 to 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west overnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 82 to 90.

WAZ028-082300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 92. South wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 82 to 90.

WAZ029-082300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 63. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

Highs 81 to 90.

WAZ030-082300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 84. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 77. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 53 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 69.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Highs

68 to 75.

WAZ520-082300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 88. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 51 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 50 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Highs

75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

48 to 55.

WAZ521-082300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 90. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

57 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

Highs 79 to 86.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather