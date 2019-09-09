WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1214 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1214 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to

73.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1214 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 58. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 76 to

81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1214 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 78 to

83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1214 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the south overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 51 to

56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 71 to

76.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1214 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 44 to 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 43 to

51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to

65.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1214 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to

66. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 41 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 72. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to

68.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1214 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 56. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 71 to

76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

