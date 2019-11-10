WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

103 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

103 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 55. Lows

29 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

103 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. North wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 56. Lows

31 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

51 to 56.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

103 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 55. Lows

31 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

103 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Wind light and variable becoming southeast

around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

103 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 32. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52.

Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 31 to

37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 46.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

103 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

48 to 53.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

103 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 55. Lows

32 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

49 to 54.

