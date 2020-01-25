WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 42 to 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 33 to 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 30 to 35. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. West wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to

37.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs 47 to

52. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows 36 to 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 38.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to

40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 51 to 56.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 37 to 42. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to

45. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. South

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 38 to 43.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 41. South

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Snow level 4300 feet increasing to 5400 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain overnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Snow level 5300 feet in the evening. Lows 30 to 37. South wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 4900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain

overnight. Breezy. Snow level 4200 feet decreasing to 3600 feet

overnight. Lows 28 to 34. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow level 3400 feet increasing to 3800 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows

31 to 37. Highs 36 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

27 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

48.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 46. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows 33 to 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with

snow likely overnight. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs 39 to 44.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

41 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 48.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

36 to 41. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 44 to 49.

West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

42 to 51. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

