WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 48 to 53. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Wind light and

variable becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 21 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to

35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 18.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 37. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

17 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Wind light and

variable becoming north around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet increasing to 1700 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 23 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to

38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 24.

Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Wind light and

variable becoming southeast around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

900 feet in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A chance of snow and rain.

Highs 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 25.

Highs 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

59. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Snow likely. Highs 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

17 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 17 to 22. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24. Highs

41 to 46.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

4100 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to

46. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 25. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 28. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Colder, snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 12 to 17.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 23 to 28.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 11 to 16.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 16. Highs

30 to 35.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

a slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 51. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 21 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Snow likely. Highs 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A chance of snow. Lows

11 to 16.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

42 to 47.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 49 to 55. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2100 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows 21 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Snow likely. Highs 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

14 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24.

Highs 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46.

